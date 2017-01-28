Ranveer Singh’s Official Statement About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Assault

Priyam Saha Jan . 28 . 2017
Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmavati is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali project has been under the radar for a while now.

On Friday, a group of protesters vandalized the film’s set in Jaipur and also physically hurt SLB. Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have both voiced their concerns about such hooliganism and now, Ranveer has released a statement about the incident.

He said:

As a team, we are making Padmavati keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. Sanjay sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he won’t ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support.

