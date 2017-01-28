Sanjay Leela Bhansali Assaulted & Slapped On The Sets Of Padmavati In Jaipur

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 28 . 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

It’s no news that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next big project, Padmavati is surrounded with controversies. However, things got beyond worse yesterday when members of Karni Sena, a Rajput caste organisation protested on the sets of the film at Jaigarh fort and attacked Bhansali.

According to a report in DNA, Mr. Bhansali was assaulted and the film set was vandalised by the members of the organisation. Reportedly, the set looked ravaged and a lot of equipment was also broken. The organisation is angry with Bhansali as despite several reminders, he did not listen to their objections and proceeded with the shooting.

They are against contorting historical facts and showing intimacy between Rani Padmavati of Chittor and Allaudin Khilji, who attacked Chittor in 14th century. Police has reportedly detained 5 activists of the Karni Sena.

