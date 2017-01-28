Sonam Kapoor Just Threw Major Shade At Narendra Modi

Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instagram | @rheakapoor)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of his own film Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday. He was physically beaten up and his hair was pulled by protesters for allegedly distorting historical facts. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena also vandalized the equipment. Padmavati stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Lots of Bollywood personalities are coming out in support of SLB, Sonam Kapoor being one of them:

A gentle reminder sir… a couple of days after republic day if we as an industry have to deal with such humiliation for expressing ourselves , it's frankly very disheartening . Please stand up for us.. #padmavati A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

