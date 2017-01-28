This TV Actor Starred In A Short Film That Gives Out An Important Message

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 28 . 2017
Dheeraj Dhoopar

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, popularly known as Prem from Sasural Simar Ka recently starred in a short film – Yellow, which is inspired by a real life incident of a woman conning a man on the pretext of love. This film deals with the issue of  Indian laws that are more inclined towards women and how some women take advantage of these laws.

Check out the film here:

Speaking about the film, Dheeraj said:

I was excited to be a part of it because I loved the story and there is a social message in it. It’s been shot very well & I hope it sends out a powerful message. I respect women with all my heart but at the same time I do believe that it’s not just the men who are bad and also share the other side of the story.

Your thoughts?

