Bigg Boss 10: 2nd Runner Up Lopamudra Raut Opens Up On Her Relationship With Bani J

Lopamudra Raut just became the second runner up of Bigg Boss 10. Lopa undoubtedly did a fabulous job on the show, won a majority of her tasks, gained popularity for being a fair player, and found a lifetime friend in Rohan.

After exiting the house, Lopa was (of course) questioned about her relationship with her so called rival, Bani. She replied:

I’m sure Bani is a nice person… if things aren’t happening, we’re not going to force it. I’m not going to maintain a rivalry or try to maintain a friendship. By the end of the show, we didn’t really have a choice when it was just 4 people, so we ended up hanging out as well and did end up talking to each other. Not that we have any bad feelings for each other, I don’t hold grudges, that’s not how I am. If we become friends, everyone will know. The show is over, my grudges are over. I’m not going to put in any extra efforts.

Surprisingly, she relates to Bani’s BFF, Gauahar Khan, as she said:

I think Gauahar was someone I could relate to. When I watched the show, I felt she was the most real and her journey was something I felt was close to mine too.

And what about Mandana‘s negative comments about her game?

That’s her point of view, it doesn’t have to be true. I know what I’ve done, I respect myself and my actions. If I had been at her place, I would go all out and support someone, but I wouldn’t put down someone. Her feelings were right where she was, but could’ve been put across better. But what she thinks doesn’t bother me.

Did she think Salman favoured Bani?