Bigg Boss 10: This Contestant Has Made An Exit Just Before The Grand Finale

Manu Punjabi

If you have been an ardent Bigg Boss follower, it must have crossed your mind that the housemates have not gone through an important ritual till now. Remember Bigg Boss throws a certain sum of money as a bait on the final four contestants every season? Well, it has now finally happened.

The contestants were reportedly offered 10 lakhs to quit the show before the finale. Reports suggest that Manu Punjabi decided to take the sum and leave the house as he felt he had fewer chances to win. Therefore, Bani, Manveer and Lopa have become the final 3 contestants in the final race for the winner of Season 10.

