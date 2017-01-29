Bigg Boss 10: Here’s The First Thing Bani Did After Coming Out Of The House

Bani J

Bani J became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 10, and lost out to Manveer Gurjar in the final race to become the winner. But it was a game well played, and she is undeniably a winner in her own right.

Her best friend Gauahar Khan was present for the grand finale to cheer for her and welcome her back. Once out of the house, Bani obviously opened her phone to receive a flood of messages. And yes, ladyrocknrolla (that’s her snapchat ID) immediately clicked a few selfies with her bestie, Gauahar.

Check them out!

Source: Snapchat | @ladyrocknrolla

