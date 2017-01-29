Bigg Boss 10: Here’s The First Thing Bani Did After Coming Out Of The House

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 29 . 2017
Bani J

Bani J became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 10, and lost out to Manveer Gurjar in the final race to become the winner. But it was a game well played, and she is undeniably a winner in her own right.

Her best friend Gauahar Khan was present for the grand finale to cheer for her and welcome her back. Once out of the house, Bani obviously opened her phone to receive a flood of messages. And yes, ladyrocknrolla (that’s her snapchat ID) immediately clicked a few selfies with her bestie, Gauahar.

Check them out!

Source: Snapchat | @ladyrocknrolla
Source: Snapchat | @ladyrocknrolla

Follow these 2 amazing women on snapchat for more BTS fun on @gauaharkhan and @ladyrocknrolla.

205
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: 5 Things Manveer Gurjar Told Us Moments After Leaving The House
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: 2nd Runner Up Lopamudra Raut Opens Up On Her Relationship With Bani J
Jan . 29 . 2017And The Winner Of Bigg Boss 10 Is…
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Manu Punjabi Said Moments After Exiting The House
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Has Reportedly Been Arrested
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web