Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Manu Punjabi Said Moments After Exiting The House

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 29 . 2017
Manu Punjabi

Manu Punjabi quit Bigg Boss 10 right before the grand finale as he chose to accept 10 Lakhs and was out of the final race for the top spot. Moments after his exit, Manu shared his experience in the house and dealing with a particularly *ahem* close pal of his.

He said:

You only see 45 mins of the episode, but I’ll tell you clearly, Swami Om doesn’t know how to do anything. They left a mad man in the house, we were just being nice and trying to help him to get through the weeks. I’m proud I was called whatever I was (back biter, for example) . We’re human, we’ll talk, we’ll bitch… it all happens on the show.

Thoughts?

0
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Has Reportedly Been Arrested
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Contestant Has Made An Exit Just Before The Grand Finale
Jan . 29 . 20178 Crazy Fights We Witnessed On Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What The Contestants Were Up To Before They Got On The Show
Jan . 28 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: 7 Friendships That We Hope Last Beyond The House
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web