Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What The Contestants Were Up To Before They Got On The Show

Bigg Boss 10

What a whirlwind of a show this season has turned out to be. From its numerous ups and downs, tasks, fights, friendships, emotions, betrayal – we’ve seen it all. The show started with a bang three months ago and today, we’re all set for the finale.

Here’s a little recap of all the contestants and what they were doing before they entered the BB house.

Lopamudra Raut

Before entering the house, this feisty woman was a well known model and represented India at the Miss United Continents 2016 pageant, where she was crowned 2nd runner-up.

Om Swami

I wish we knew the exact answer for this ourselves… but as claimed by him, he’s a religious and social leader, who hails from Delhi.

Manveer Gurjar

This Haryanvi boy has spent most of his life around farms and entered Bigg Boss with a dream of some day becoming an actor. We think he’d make a pretty good one!

Nitibha Kaul

Originally from Kashmir, this 23 year old was a former account strategist at Google. She also was a part-time model and was the runner-up at the Dabur Miss Rose contest. As we all know now, Nitibha plans to pursue acting and modelling.

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra (Source: Twitter)

Before his stint at the Bigg Boss house, Rohan was a well established actor, who was famous for his role of Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Bani Judge aka VJ Bani

She rose to fame when she took part in Roadies and has since then been a popular TV anchor and VJ. She hosted MTV’s Roadies and also took part in two other reality shows – Fear Factor and I Can Do That.

Lokesh Kumari

Before she entertained us with her hilarious raps and nonchalance, Lokesh was a student at Delhi University. She now wants to try her hand at acting.

Karan Mehra

One of the most popular and loved faces on television, he quit Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to appear on Bigg Boss. He used to play the role of Naitik Singhania. Before this, Mehra has also been on Nach Baliye.

Akansha Sharma

She’s from Haryana and rose to fame for marrying Yuvraj Singh‘s younger brother Zorawar. The marriage lasted less than four months but Akansha wouldn’t stop talking about it! Before entering the show, Akansha was a stage actress and a writer.

Manu Punjabi

Manu originally hails from Jaipur. What’s really interesting is that before appearing on the show, he had previously taken part in The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayaalon Ki Mallika way back in 2013, in the hope to marry Mallika Sherawat!

Gaurav Chopra

This ‘Television’s Bachchan’ has been a leading face in the television world and was most popular for his roles in Uttaran and Left Right Left.

Priyanka Jagga

Before she became one of the most annoying faces on the show, Priyanka was a recruiter in marketing from Delhi. She’s a mother of two kids.

Rahul Dev

Prior to his appearance on the show, Rahul was a popular face on the silver screen and has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali films.

Navin Prakash

Popularly known as ‘master’ on the show, he used to teach and mentor Union Public Service Commission candidates. Originally from Bihar, he’s a poet and activist, who now resides in Kolkata.

Monalisa

Monalisa (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)

Originally named Antara Biswas, she goes by the name of Monalisa and is a Bhojpuri actress who has done over 100 films! We’re sure she’s soon going to appear in Hindi movies.

There you have it! What a journey it has been for these contestants on the show. We can’t wait to see where this show takes them next. Who’s your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.