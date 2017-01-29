Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Has Reportedly Been Arrested

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 29 . 2017
Om Swami

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 10 is currently airing on Colors, and as reported earlier, Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami were not present for the big night. Om Swami even publicly threatened to sabotage the finale if he is not invited to the finale.

Recent reports suggest that the troublemaker reached Lonavala to create chaos in the grand finale. Fortunately enough, he was detained by the local police before he could do anything. He will reportedly be kept in custody till the finale is over.

God knows when Swami will stop wreaking havoc!

