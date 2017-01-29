Exclusive: Vishal Dadlani Officially Announces His Divorce – Read His Statement Here

MissMalini Jan . 29 . 2017
Vishal Dadlani

Here’s the official statement Vishal Dadlani has issued to MissMalini exclusively;

After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.

All I can say is that things happen and people move on – sometimes for the best. It is quite rare that they do so as friends, so I am happy for them in that regard. Past this official statement I feel there is nothing more to be said or speculated upon and I hope everyone will give them the privacy they deserve. I wish them both nothing but love and light in the years ahead. xoxo

7
TAGS
Vishal Dadlani
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Vishal Dadlani
Aug . 19 . 2016Vishal-Shekhar’s New Song Is Unlike Something They Have Done Before
Aug . 11 . 2016OMG! Vishal-Shekhar Are Collaborating With This International Band!
Jun . 6 . 2016Singer Benny Dayal Tied The Knot With His Actress-Girlfriend In A Beautiful South Indian Wedding Ceremony
Jun . 2 . 2016Vishal Dadlani Feels A Lot Of Attention Is Being Given To Tanmay Bhat’s Snapchat!
Feb . 19 . 2016Sonam Kapoor & Vishal Dadlani Had A Hilarious Twitter Chat About Shekhar Not Inviting Him For Neerja!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web