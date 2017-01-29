Exclusive: Vishal Dadlani Officially Announces His Divorce – Read His Statement Here

Vishal Dadlani

Here’s the official statement Vishal Dadlani has issued to MissMalini exclusively;

After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.

All I can say is that things happen and people move on – sometimes for the best. It is quite rare that they do so as friends, so I am happy for them in that regard. Past this official statement I feel there is nothing more to be said or speculated upon and I hope everyone will give them the privacy they deserve. I wish them both nothing but love and light in the years ahead. xoxo