The ‘Raees’ Team Is Throwing A Success Party – With A Twist

Raees

When we spoke to Shah Rukh Khan recently after the release of Raees, he told us that he’s pleased with the film’s reception and that the entire team was planning on throwing a success party soon. Well, that seems to be scheduled for Monday evening – January 30th – but it’ll be slightly different than your usual Bollywood success party.

They’ve decided that, keeping in with the theme of the film, they’d be throwing a party without any alcohol at all. Incidentally, January 30th is a dry day, making it a good day for them to celebrate in this way.

C0-producer Ritesh Sidhwani says:

The entire team is very happy with the critical acclaim & audience reaction to the film, it’s been a perfect combination. It seems that all efforts have come to fruition hence we want to celebrate this occasion with everyone who has been a part of this journey.

The film is said to have crossed the 60cr mark in 3 days, and they’re expecting an increase in collections throughout this weekend.