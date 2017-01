Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gujjar! The commoner from Noida has won the season 1o of Bigg Boss and it was indeed well deserved. Having entertained viewers with his funny banter, his camaraderie with Manu and performing each task with utmost dedication – Manveer has finally emerged as the winner.

This is a huge achievement for the commoners who entered the show with an equal number of celebrities. Congratulations, Manveer!