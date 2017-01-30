10 Best Dressed Ladies From The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 You Need To See RN

Best Dressed at The SAG Awards 2017

So the Star Actors Guild Awards 2017 happen last night and we are thrilled to see all the beauty and glam on the red carpet. From movie stars to series stars, all the ladies brought their A-game for the night. While many actresses won awards for their acting and some didn’t, we have picked the 10 most lovely ladies on the red carpet mainly because of their outfit selection who definitely deserve an award. Take a look at what they wore that made us simply drool after their sartorial choice.

1. Emma Stone in Alexander McQueen

Emma Stone at SAG 2017

2. Nicole Kidman in Gucci

Nicole Kidman at SAG 2017

3. Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek at SAG 2017

4. Kirsten Dunst in Dior

Kirsten Dunst at SAG 2017

5. Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner at SAG 2017

6. Emily Blunt in Cavalli

Emily Blunt at SAG 2017

7. Annalise Basso in Bibhu Mohapatra

Annalise Basso at SAG 2017

8. Charissa Thompson in Tom Ford

Charissa Thompson at SAG 2017

9. Cara Buono in Georges Hobeika

Cara Buono at SAG 2017

10. Ariel Winter in Mikael D

Ariel Winter at SAG 2017

The question is – who’s your favourite?