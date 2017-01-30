10 Best Dressed Ladies From The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 You Need To See RN

Best Dressed at The SAG Awards 2017
So the Star Actors Guild Awards 2017 happen last night and we are thrilled to see all the beauty and glam on the red carpet. From movie stars to series stars, all the ladies brought their A-game for the night. While many actresses won awards for their acting and some didn’t, we have picked the 10 most lovely ladies on the red carpet mainly because of their outfit selection who definitely deserve an award. Take a look at what they wore that made us simply drool after their sartorial choice.
1. Emma Stone in Alexander McQueen
Emma Stone at SAG 2017
2. Nicole Kidman in Gucci
Nicole Kidman at SAG 2017
3. Salma Hayek in Gucci
Salma Hayek at SAG 2017
4. Kirsten Dunst in Dior
Kirsten Dunst at SAG 2017
5. Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner at SAG 2017
6. Emily Blunt in Cavalli
Emily Blunt at SAG 2017
7. Annalise Basso in Bibhu Mohapatra
Annalise Basso at SAG 2017
8. Charissa Thompson in Tom Ford
Charissa Thompson at SAG 2017
9. Cara Buono in Georges Hobeika
Cara Buono at SAG 2017
10. Ariel Winter in Mikael D
Ariel Winter at SAG 2017
The question is – who’s your favourite?