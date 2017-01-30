Bigg Boss 10: Colors’ CEO Opens Up About Monalisa’s Marriage Being Rigged For TRPs

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 30 . 2017
Monalisa (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)

Monalisa got married to her long time beau, Vikrant on Bigg Boss 10, and while many labelled it fake, she sincerely defended her wedding. But was it really a publicity gimmick to salvage the alleged downfall of TRPs?

In an interview with Indian Express, Colors’ CEO, Raj Nayak said:

That’s entertainment. We are not here to do social service. We are running an entertainment channel. So, it’s fine as long as we are not crossing the line and not doing something which results in the loss of the country. You have to push the envelope. But we try to be holier than thou.

Your thoughts?

