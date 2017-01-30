Bigg Boss 10: Here’s Who Bani Met First After Coming Back To Mumbai

Divya Rao Jan . 30 . 2017
Bani J

Bani J has had a tremendous innings in the Bigg Boss house this season. She’s had some amazing highs and some very low lows… but that has all made her a stronger person, as she confessed upon exiting the house yesterday. This first runner up made her way back to Bombay early this morning and she caught up for lunch with someone super special. Look who!

Gaurav Chopra

Yup, Gaurav Chopra – her BB best friend!

Here are some more hazy pictures from her snapchat.

Gaurav Chopra
Bani J
Bani J

#GaurBani are back.

65
TAGS
Bani J BB10 Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bani J
Jan . 29 . 20178 Crazy Fights We Witnessed On Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 27 . 2017KRK Reveals Why Bani J Is Going To Win Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 14 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Had An Unexpected Reaction To Lopa & Bani’s Physical Fight
Jan . 13 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Will Bani Exit The House As A Punishment For Getting Physical With Lopa?
Jan . 9 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Bani & Nitibha Are The New BFFs In The House
BB10
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What The Contestants Were Up To Before They Got On The Show
Jan . 27 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Gaurav Chopra Reacted When Asked About The GaurBani Fever
Jan . 7 . 2017Photo: When Bani’s BFFs Gauahar Khan and Gaurav Chopra Met
Jan . 7 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Now Accuses Bigg Boss Of Kidnapping Him
Jan . 7 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Is How Om Swami Reacted When He Was Told He’s Not Invited For The Finale
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 30 . 2017Yay! This Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Has Signed A TV Show!
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Colors’ CEO Opens Up About Monalisa’s Marriage Being Rigged For TRPs
Jan . 30 . 2017Here’s A Crazy Update On Bigg Boss Season 11
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: 5 Things Manveer Gurjar Told Us Moments After Leaving The House
Jan . 29 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s The First Thing Bani Did After Coming Out Of The House
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web