Here’s Why We Can’t Wait To Soak In The Nasik Sun This Weekend…

The weekend we’ve been waiting for is finally so close we can smell it! We’ve made no secret of the fact that we’re besides ourselves with excitement and anticipation to get our festival (and wine) faces ON this coming weekend. We’re heading to Nasik to attend the tenth year anniversary celebrations of SulaFest – a 3 day music festival presented by the fabulous folks at Sula Vineyards from February 3rd to 5th, 2017. It’s a place where many amazing little elements work together to deliver a top notch concert vibe and experience. Here’s all the things we can’t wait to dive headfirst into:

1.The Vineyard

Sula Vineyards, Nasik

This makes us want to channel our inner Yoda and say… “Nestled in lushness you will be”! Acres and acres of vibrant green vineyards set against the backdrop of bright blue skies is just what the doctor ordered to cure any and all stresses of our grinding city lives.

2. The Festival

Sula Fest 2016

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… The ambiance and production of SulaFest is so on point and they seem to only outdo themselves year after year. With this edition the festival celebrates it’s tenth anniversary and we have enough reasons to expect them to go all out this time around in their own kicka$$ signature Sula style!

3. Sippin’ On The Prize-Winning Wine!

Cheers to this… As Sula Vineyards feature wine tasting sessions, straight from barrel to glass at SulaFest’17. We’ve already planned to hit this activity up with our motley MissMalini crew for a cool day out at the Sula cellars. Made all the better as we pair our glass flutes with lip-smacking gourmet food from some of the state’s best. Plus, grape stomping sessions and wine tours are all on the sched. Bring it on we say!

4. The Killer Lineup

SulaFest ’17 Lineup

This poster is pure madness! Some of the best live acts we can think of – Bloc Party (Indie-Rock), Infected Mushroom (Progressive Techno), Hilight Tribe (awesome psycheadelic) along with Indian Ocean, Raghu Dixit Project, Nucleya, The Ska Vengers and a tonne of other Indian indie acts – are all in one uhhhmazing lineup… It’s the stuff that festival junkies (like this writer) dream of!

5. Time To Dress Up!

5 Looks You Can Slay At This Music Festival’ on missmalini.com

Colour, comfort and quirk are the keywords we, at Team MissMalini, swear by when it comes to festival dressing. One of the key things we’re going to keep in mind while choosing our perfect outfit is that we’re free of any fussy or uncomfortable items. We’re going to let loose, let our freak flag fly by experimenting with prints and trends so that we show off our best features and also gives us enough freedom to dance, run, skip, jump all day and all night. And in case you missed it, here’s a handy bunch of fresh ideas, courtesy MissMalini Fashion, to help inspire your festival look.

6. All The Dancing

A fangirl moment captured at #SulaFest! 由 Sula Vineyards 发布于2016年2月14日

Yep, that’s pretty much our main agenda for this weekend. We’ve got full plans to be up and about, grooving and jiving through the night. Comfy sneakies and flats are going to be our footwear of choice so that we don’t have to deal with irritating shoe-bites and stings.

7. No Hangover Please

At our 10th edition of SulaFest we've decided to offer something special to all the fitness enthusiasts! Join us for… 由 Sula Vineyards 发布于2017年1月23日

SulaFest adds a cool new feature this year – Yoga sessions by The Yoga House on Saturday and Sunday and a righteous SulaFest Run through the lush vineyards on the closing day of the festival – to ensure that we’re all on top of our fitness game. They’ve also signed on RAW Pressery as the hydration partner for the festival so we know there’s going to be a constant supply of yummy and fresh AF fruit juices to give us the vitamins we need to cancel any signs of the brutal wine hangover!

8. Sampling The Sights And Tastes of Nasik

(L-R) Ramshej Fort, Kalaram Temple, Vada Pav & Misal Pav | Image Source: panoramio.com, holidify.com & justnashik.com

Nasik is situated at the foothills of the Western Ghats mountains on the banks of the river Godavari. Now we think it’ll be a shame for us to not take full advantage of this little weekend trip by stealing a couple of hours to do a bit of sightseeing and sampling some of the local eats along the way. There’s plenty of trekking spots, natural wonders and temple visits that this city offers so we’re definitely going to TRY to hit up a couple of these over the weekend.

9. And we get a Three-peat this year!

Well looks like I'm all set for #SulaFest'17!!! @sula_vineyards what a great survival kit! #SulaFest2017 #CheersTo10Years @noioldne A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Yes… That’s right! This year this banging fest goes on for three days… #yay! It’s a “eat, drink, dance, sleep (maybe?) and three-peat” kind of a situation for us here and we’re taking this week to prepare our minds and bodies for a weekend full of excitement and fun! With our survival kit in tow, we’re ready to rock our glitter socks off at this baby!

Will we be seeing you at the festival? Tell us in your comments!

