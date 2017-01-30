Here’s Why Disha Patani Won’t Admit To Her Relationship With Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Even before she could make her big screen debut, Disha Patani was in the news for her alleged relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Rumours have been doing the rounds that the two have been seeing each other for quite a few years now and are very serious about each other. We told you about how this morning Tiger was at his diplomatic best and dodged questions from Karan Johar about his girlfriend, while papa Tiger sneakily looked on.

Obviously being spotted together on multiple occasions have set tongues wagging but in an interview with Midday, Disha addressed why she’ll never talk about her relationship.

Frankly, I am boring. My life is all about the film set, gym classes and home. I have never asked Tiger whether he wants to talk about his life. When people ask me, I say no. I never hide anything or stop people from asking about Tiger. I am not shy about my personal life. Yes, Tiger and I are close. We are good friends, obviously. There is nothing special about going for parties or catching up for a meal with friends. I understand this (gossip) is part of the profession. Of course, there is a big risk of being slut-shamed in case relationships don’t work. We are actors; we can never be free (speak freely). I have to think a thousand times before I speak. If I am myself and end up saying one wrong thing, there will be 1,000 negative tweets about me. There is no rule that you have to be open about relationships. To each his own.

Hmmm. To each their own. What do you guys think?