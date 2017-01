South Indian superstar Nagarjuna‘s son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who also happens to be a leading actress down south. They had a private yet grand ceremony in Hyderabad and had other Telugu stars in attendance.

An excited (and rightly so) Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share some precious moments from the engagement.

I love this pic of #chaisam. So much in love!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/8oVkmEAFXW — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 30, 2017

#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!!🙏more pics to come pic.twitter.com/YTv2RULSMO — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017

How adorable! We love how he’s being a typical excited father. So endearing. We wish them all the very best.