Shahid and Mira Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport this weekend with baby Misha, and – as you can see – they’re definitely twinning! The two are rocking the black/grey combo and looking stylish while doing so. Take a look at more photos:

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor ‹ ›







‹ ›

Do you like their airport style?