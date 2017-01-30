Pink-Eye Makeup Will Be Your New Go-To Look

Natasha Patel Jan . 30 . 2017

With all things in regards to makeup, Kylie Jenner might be the starter of another trend, but we could never be too sure. Nonetheless, say hello to your newest eye makeup look—Pink-Eye. Yes, I know it’s not as inviting as it sounds but once you see how this trend has dominated the beauty world, you will be hooked! Spotted on celebrities on red carpets to Youtubers and Vloggers, take a look at this new eyeshadow trend.

The eye inspiration you need:

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Stunning look created by @christendominique using #TheBurgundyPalette 👀

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

@jasmeannnn wearing #TheBurgundyPalette with so cute and like gloss 😍

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

A few products you can use to achieve the look:

#hudabeautyrosegoldpalette will be restocked soon

A photo posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

The Burgundy Palette is a Masterpiece 🙌🏼 available now

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow x 9 (Source: maccosmetics.com)
NYX Cosmetics Rocker Chic Palette in Heart of Gold (Source: nyxcosmetics.com)

What do you think about this look?

Want a tutorial? Just holler!

0
TAGS
Beauty buzz Beauty Trend Kylie Jenner makeup trend Pink-Eye makeup what's hot
COMMENTS
Related Stories
makeup trend
Sep . 23 . 2016The Unicorn Makeup Brushes The Internet Is Obsessing Over!
Feb . 23 . 2016Trend Alert: Bold Lips Win Big At London Fashion Week
Dec . 31 . 2015Have You Tried Baking Your Makeup?
Oct . 7 . 2015You Have To Hear The Reason Behind Kylie Jenner’s Blue Lips!
Sep . 30 . 2015M.A.C Just Collaborated With One Of The Most Beautiful Voices Of All Time!
Beauty Trend
Jan . 25 . 2017The Braided Hairstyles You Need To Up Your Mane Game!
Dec . 2 . 2016Have You Tried Strobing Your Hair?
Nov . 30 . 2016Too Faced’s Unicorn Tears Lipstick Will Make You Weep
Nov . 23 . 2016Everything You Need To Know About Tantouring
Nov . 23 . 2016You’ll Never Guess The Brand Ambassador For MAC Cosmetics’ New Fragrance
Beauty buzz
Jan . 25 . 2017The Braided Hairstyles You Need To Up Your Mane Game!
Jan . 23 . 2017Your Guide To The Essential Oils For Your Skin
Jan . 20 . 2017You’ll Freak Once You See This Lipstick That Comes In A Powder Form
Jan . 18 . 2017This Palette Is Nothing Short Of Paradise For Every Makeup Artist
Jan . 17 . 2017You Can Now Minimise The Appearance Of Your Pores With These Miracle Products
what's hot
Jan . 27 . 201713 Awesome Beauty Products You’d Need By Your Side This Weekend
Jan . 25 . 2017The Braided Hairstyles You Need To Up Your Mane Game!
Jan . 20 . 2017You’ll Freak Once You See This Lipstick That Comes In A Powder Form
Jan . 18 . 2017This Palette Is Nothing Short Of Paradise For Every Makeup Artist
Dec . 19 . 201619 Hairstyles To Make Your Christmas Weekend Merrier
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web