Pink-Eye Makeup Will Be Your New Go-To Look

With all things in regards to makeup, Kylie Jenner might be the starter of another trend, but we could never be too sure. Nonetheless, say hello to your newest eye makeup look—Pink-Eye. Yes, I know it’s not as inviting as it sounds but once you see how this trend has dominated the beauty world, you will be hooked! Spotted on celebrities on red carpets to Youtubers and Vloggers, take a look at this new eyeshadow trend.
The eye inspiration you need:
A few products you can use to achieve the look:
MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow x 9 (Source: maccosmetics.com)
NYX Cosmetics Rocker Chic Palette in Heart of Gold (Source: nyxcosmetics.com)
What do you think about this look?
Want a tutorial? Just holler!