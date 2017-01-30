Pink-Eye Makeup Will Be Your New Go-To Look

@makeupbyariel is going to teach you how to create this easy everyday look with the new Burgundy Palette on my app & TheKylieJenner.com #Oct20 A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 18, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

With all things in regards to makeup, Kylie Jenner might be the starter of another trend, but we could never be too sure. Nonetheless, say hello to your newest eye makeup look—Pink-Eye. Yes, I know it’s not as inviting as it sounds but once you see how this trend has dominated the beauty world, you will be hooked! Spotted on celebrities on red carpets to Youtubers and Vloggers, take a look at this new eyeshadow trend.

The eye inspiration you need:

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

Stunning look created by @christendominique using #TheBurgundyPalette 👀 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:14pm PST

@jasmeannnn wearing #TheBurgundyPalette with so cute and like gloss 😍 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

A few products you can use to achieve the look:

#hudabeautyrosegoldpalette will be restocked soon A photo posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:33pm PST

The Burgundy Palette is a Masterpiece 🙌🏼 available now A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow x 9 (Source: maccosmetics.com)

NYX Cosmetics Rocker Chic Palette in Heart of Gold (Source: nyxcosmetics.com)

What do you think about this look?

Want a tutorial? Just holler!