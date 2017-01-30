Sidharth Malhotra Reveals The Moment He Was Extremely Proud Of Himself

Sidharth Malhotra

From a young boy in Student Of The Year, to a married man in Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra has charmed his way through Bollywood, and our hearts. I mean, could he have been any more cuter?! Is there further scope?

*Sigh*

MissMalini, Sidhath Malhotra

Our #BossLady MissMalini recently caught up with a hunk for a tête-à-tête and got him to reveal a few secrets as part of a fun game. For starters, did you know Sid’s proudest moment so far was when he met the Prime Minister of New Zealand and represented India? Aww, that’s kinda cute! He also revealed his pet peeve, his fitness routine, his Bollywood crush and lots more!

MissMalini with Voctronica

MissMalini also hung out with the all vocal ensemble band, Voctronica, who make music without any instruments. Isn’t that amazing?! They even did an impromptu jig because they literally #JamAnywhere. How amazing is that?!

Ehsan Noorani, Vishal Dadlani, MissMalini, Devraj Sanyal & Shibani Dandekar

Speaking of amazing music, MissMalini also caught up the the judges of The Stage – Vishal Dadlani, Ehsaan Noorani, Devraj Sanyal and their gorgeous show host, Shibani Dandekar. And my, were they a fun lot?!

Don’t miss the action! Tune in every Sunday at 8pm to Vh1 India for #Vh1InsideAccess, brought to you by HTC India and co-powered by Maybelline New York India.