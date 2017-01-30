True Tramm Trunk Now Has a Trerace! (And It’s All Kind’s Of Awesome.)

First Look of the gorgeous new True Tramm Trunk Trerace, above @truetrammtrunk, Juhu, Mumbai! Walk through coming soon! A photo posted by King Of Clubs (@kingofclubsin) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:24am PST

It’s not easy coming up with great concepts in the Food & Beverage business, and to do it consistently, churning out great food, and innovative cocktails at every new place is even harder. Unless you’re ace restauranteur Prashant Chaudhri, the man behind, Cafe Mangii, Mix, and True Tramm Trunk, to name a few! And he’s back with another lovely addition to the city’s nightlife scene – True Tram Trunk Trerace (yup, that’s how it’s spelt).

I’ve know PC (as he’s known) for over a decade, and he’s been just as enthusiastic and committed to each new place as his first venture, Mangi Ferra. And yesterday, ahead of a party to bring in his birthday, he took me on a tour of the open air haven above the original True Tramm Trunk, and I gotta say, I was super impressed!

A chilled out open air bar with a killer ambience, amazing cocktails like Kaala Khatta Vodka, and Jal Jeera vodka in old ‘Pop’ soda bottles, PC’s legendary wood fire oven pizzas and great crowd made for an awesome sundowner!

And of course, I had to try out all the ready mix cocktails, you know, in the interest of science!

Rij Eappen (King Of Clubs)

But I did manage to walk around the place before I started doing shots, and this is what the place looked like:

Amazing new place for sundowners and open air partying, True Tramm Trunk Trerace, Juhu, Mumbai! @truetrammtrunk. Congratulations Prashant Chaudhri! A video posted by King Of Clubs (@kingofclubsin) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:39am PST

And nothing beats playing drinking games in the middle of a party!

True Tramm Trunk Trerace

True Tramm Trunk Trerace

MissMalini, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & Pooja Bedi

Photo Gallery

True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace True Tramm Trunk Trerace







‹ ›

So the verdict – If you live in Mumbai, and more specifically the ‘burbs, True Tramm Trunk Trerace has got to be your new sunset chill spot!

