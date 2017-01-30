This Video Of AbRam Talking To Papa Shah Rukh Khan Is The CUTEST!

Swagata Dam Jan . 30 . 2017
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam (Source: Instagram | Fanclub)

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recent film, Raees. And the superstar is celebrating this occasion by chilling with various personalities from popular entertainment portals in order to connect with his fans. He recently caught up with the TVF stars, Jitendra Kumar, Nidhi Bisht and the app’s founder, Arunabh Kumar. The conversation was quite adorable and SRK was seen at his wittiest best. But the highlight of the interview was when little AbRam came in front of the camera to show his injured thumb to daddy dearest. What followed is a super cute conversation between the father-son duo. Check this out.

I have been watching this again and again! Just cannot get over how adorable this little munchkin is. Also, this is the first time we’ve heard his voice, doesn’t he sound so so sweet? Awwwwww!

