Rahul Dev

The Bigg Boss 10 season is officially over and while you deal with your withdrawal symptoms, let me give you some good news.

Rahul Dev, who got eliminated early on from the house, may have signed a new show already on Star Plus. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the channel will soon be launching a show called Dil Boley Oberoi and Rahul will be playing the antagonist in it. From the looks of it, his will be prolonged guest appearance.

Are you excited?