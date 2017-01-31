Actress Opens Up About Being Molested At 7, Raped At 14

Ashley Judd | Image Collect

48-year-old Hollywood star Ashley Judd was recently in New Delhi to attend the last week of the World Congress Against Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls initiative. When she took to the stage, she greeted the audience with a namaste with her Mehendi-clad hands and proceeded with to talk about gender discrimination amongst other things. The Divergent actress also shared her gut-wrenching experiences during an interaction, “I was molested for the first time at the age of seven, experienced rapes at the age of 14 and in 1998. It’s a miracle that I wasn’t trafficked.” She ended her speech by saying, “Ab samjhauta nahi”.

Previously, during an interview, Judd has spoken about being harassed by a top Hollywood studio executive.

Hats off to Ashley for talking about these sensitive issues to support the cause.