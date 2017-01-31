All The Bigg Boss 10 After Party Photos Are Here!

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 31 . 2017

Bigg Boss Season 10 is officially over. However, if you are having withdrawal symptoms or just miss seeing the housemates every night on your TV screens, don’t worry! We have got you covered.

Soon after the grand finale got over, most of the housemates got together to celebrate and party the night away. Rohan Mehra‘s girlfriend, Kanchi Singh, and Monalisa‘s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also joined the BB10 crew.

Check out all these photos from the after party:

💋💋💋 Lokesh is a sweetheart ❤❤

A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

Hola! Sending love for all 😘😘😘

A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

😁😁😁

A video posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

How lovely it was meeting them❤️😊

A photo posted by Kanchi Singh (@kanchisingh09) on

Congratulations! #biggboss10 #winner #manveergurjar #nitibhakaul

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

My look for the #biggboss10 afterparty ⭐️

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

#biggboss10 #manveergurjar #lopamudraraut #nitibhakaul 😍😍💖

A photo posted by Bigg Boss (@official_biggboss_10) on

Look at ’em bonding and chilling together!

