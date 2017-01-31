All The Bigg Boss 10 After Party Photos Are Here!

Bigg Boss Season 10 is officially over. However, if you are having withdrawal symptoms or just miss seeing the housemates every night on your TV screens, don’t worry! We have got you covered.

Soon after the grand finale got over, most of the housemates got together to celebrate and party the night away. Rohan Mehra‘s girlfriend, Kanchi Singh, and Monalisa‘s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also joined the BB10 crew.

Check out all these photos from the after party:

My people 😘😘 Thank you @Kanchisingh09 for being a wonderful person. You are such a stunning person with a beautiful soul. It was amazing to see you after the party. I also got to know how sweetly you used to send messages with the celebs who came to the Bigg Boss house for me. Haha and also you loved how @rohanmehraa and I used to fight 🙈🙈 Bigg Boss thank you so much for everything and to my Lopa Army 😍😍😍 I love you all so much. A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:31am PST

💋💋💋 Lokesh is a sweetheart ❤❤ A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:11am PST

Hola! Sending love for all 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:10am PST

😁😁😁 A video posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:05am PST

How lovely it was meeting them❤️😊 A photo posted by Kanchi Singh (@kanchisingh09) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

Congratulations! #biggboss10 #winner #manveergurjar #nitibhakaul A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:46am PST

My look for the #biggboss10 afterparty ⭐️ A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:48am PST

#biggboss10 #manveergurjar #lopamudraraut #nitibhakaul 😍😍💖 A photo posted by Bigg Boss (@official_biggboss_10) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Look at ’em bonding and chilling together!