Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Reveals His Bollywood Plans

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 31 . 2017
Manveer Gurjar

A string of opportunities lie ahead for Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who is currently basking in the limelight of his success. Deservingly so, as Manveer outgrew his bad boy image during his stint on the show – and don’t we all love coming of age stories?!

Manveer’s father reportedly want him to join Bollywood and star in a film opposite Salman Khan. Also, Manveer is aware of his “desi boy” image and he plans to use it in his advantage, and he spoke to a leading daily about his future plans:

I will try and fulfil my father’s dream now, but will not go anywhere without my family. They will have to move to Mumbai with me, or else I will stay in Delhi and try my hand at acting from there. I am not an actor. But if I get desi guy type roles, which suit my personality, I will definitely give it a shot. But I’m not interested in doing just about anything.

All the best, Manveer!

