Is This Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar’s Real Wedding Video?

Swagata Dam Jan . 31 . 2017
Manveer Gurjar

After winning the title of Bigg Boss 10, commoner Manveer Gurjar is currently happy high. But once you’ve attained fame, the shadows of your past keep showing up every now and then. A while ago, someone uploaded a video on Instagram claiming it to be Manveer’s wedding video. Check this out.

BAHAI #manveergurjar ke shaadi ke video

A video posted by सवम भोले नाथ मेरे रख वाले है (@hemantbhati9) on

While it does look like him, some assert that it’s his brother Anoop Gurjar. After all, they look quite similar.

Anoop Gurjar, Manveer and Nitibha

What do you think, guys? We all remember Manveer talking about breaking his marriage. Now, was he married or did he end the relationship before tying the knot? – I guess we’ll find out.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gujrar
