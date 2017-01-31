Gucci Is Having A Good Month

Sonam Kapoor for the screening of Raees

Seeing the number of celebrities wearing Gucci, I’m sure the brand is having more than just a good month. From International award shows to Bollywood events, we’ve been spotting all our favourite celebreties flaunt their ensembles impeccably. If you’re a fan of Gucci it might make you feel cooler knowing that these A-listed celebrities love wearing this iconic fashion brand as well.

Here’s a list of celebs who were caught wearing Gucci this month:

Sonam Kapoor for the screening of Raees Kalki Koechlin for the premier of XXX: Return of Xander Cage Salma Hayek at the 23rd Saga Awards Poorna Jagannathan at the Golden Globe Awards HBO Party Nicole Kidman at the 23rd Saga Awards Ryan Gosling at the 23rd Saga Awards John Legend at the 23rd Saga Awards Andrew Garfield at the 23rd Saga Awards Ryan Gosling at the 74th Golden Globes Felicity Jones at the 74th Golden Globes Awards Zoe Saldana at the 74th Golden Globes Awards ‹ ›







