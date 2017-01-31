Gucci Is Having A Good Month

Sonam Kapoor for the screening of Raees
Seeing the number of celebrities wearing Gucci, I’m sure the brand is having more than just a good month. From International award shows to Bollywood events, we’ve been spotting all our favourite celebreties flaunt their ensembles impeccably. If you’re a fan of Gucci it might make you feel cooler knowing that these A-listed celebrities love wearing this iconic fashion brand as well.
Here’s a list of celebs who were caught wearing Gucci this month:
Pick your favourite piece of art and let us know by commenting below.