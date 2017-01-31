Gucci Is Having A Good Month

Sanaa Shah Jan . 31 . 2017
Sonam Kapoor for the screening of Raees

Seeing the number of celebrities wearing Gucci, I’m sure the brand is having more than just a good month. From International award shows to Bollywood events, we’ve been spotting all our favourite celebreties flaunt their ensembles impeccably. If you’re a fan of Gucci it might make you feel cooler knowing that these A-listed celebrities love wearing this iconic fashion brand as well.

Here’s a list of celebs who were caught wearing Gucci this month:

Kalki Koechlin for the premier of XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Salma Hayek at the 23rd Saga Awards

Poorna Jagannathan at the Golden Globe Awards HBO Party

Nicole Kidman at the 23rd Saga Awards

Ryan Gosling at the 23rd Saga Awards

John Legend at the 23rd Saga Awards

Andrew Garfield at the 23rd Saga Awards

Ryan Gosling at the 74th Golden Globes

Felicity Jones at the 74th Golden Globes Awards

Zoe Saldana at the 74th Golden Globes Awards


Pick your favourite piece of art and let us know by commenting below.

