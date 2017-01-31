Guess Which Actress Just Joined The Cast Of Golmaal 4?

Tabu

The Golmaal franchise is back with its fourth part- Golmaal Again. But hey, guess who is the heroine of the hit comedy series this time?! It’s Tabu! Surprised? Don’t be, as Tabu seems quite nonchalant about being a part of a comedy flick. She told DNA:

I wasn’t shocked or surprised when I was offered the film. I have always loved the Golmaal series and was quite excited about being a part of it. Ajay (Devgn) is a friend and I also know the remaining cast, and working with friends is always wonderful.

Tabu’s last few movies, such as Fitoor and Haider have seen her in highly intense roles and her last comic role was in Hera Pheri. But the actress clarifies that her choice of roles were not intentional as she told DNA:

I really don’t have any preferences, biases or prejudices against any kind of cinema. I take up whatever is interesting. People will always approach you with what they think you are good at. I am glad that there are certain kind of roles people identify me with. At the same time, it’s great that somebody like Rohit thought of casting me in a film like Golmaal.

The powerhouse of talent that she is, Tabu can take on any role and make it her own. We are sure she will be fabulous in the film, can’t wait to watch it already!