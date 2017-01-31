Hang On To Us For All The Lakme Fashion Week Madness Starting Tomorrow

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 31 . 2017
Sonakshi Sinha at opening show of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017

It’s that time of the year ladies, when we’re all set for the fashion inspiration and all the BTS drama all the way from of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017. Yes! MissMalini and the fashion squad will be seen, up and about getting you all the latest scoop on fashion, celebs and all the runway inspo. The opening show featured Monisha Jaising‘s designs with Sonakshi Sinha being the showstopper and it’s needless to say it upped the runway game for all the designers who are featuring this year.

And what further added to our excitement are the BTS pictures from the fittings! From the looks of it, the sneak peek has only made one thing clear to all of us – This LFW things are kickin’ up a notch or two! Check out the gallery below and see for yourself!

Chola | LFW SS17 Fittings

Vineet Rahul | LFW SS17 Fittings

Ritu Kumar | LFW SS17 Fittings

Pinakin | LFW SS17 Fittings

Payal Singhal | LFW SS17 Fittings

Padmaja | LFW SS17 Fittings

Madsam Tinzin | LFW SS17 Fittings

Falguni & Shane Peaccock | LFW SS17 Fittings

Jade | LFW SS17 Fittings

Karn Malhotra | LFW SS17 Fittings

Kunal Rawal | LFW SS17 Fittings

Eurumme | LFW SS17 Fittings

Dharavi Project | LFW SS17 Fittings

Payal Singhal | | LFW SS17 Fittings

Antar Agni | LFW SS17 Fittings

Ajio | LFW SS17 Fittings

[KA] [SHA] | LFW SS17 Fittings

Stay tuned to the blogs and our Fashion and Beauty Instagram handles as we’re covering it LIVE!

And if you’re going, then do say hi!

