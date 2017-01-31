    • Here’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Official Letter To The Rajput Karni Sena

    Sukriti Gumber Jan . 31 . 2017
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    Bollywood came out in full support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he faced vandalism on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur. Despite the support from the Bollywood fraternity, looks like Bhansali is still not allowed creative freedom.

    Reportedly, he had to promise the Rajput Karni Sena (the organisation protesting against the film) in writing that his film will not have any objectionable scenes. According to a report in Mid-Day, the CEO of Bhansali productions sent out an official letter to the caste organisation, stating the same.

    Check it out!

    Source: Mid-Day

    Thoughts?

