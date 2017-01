Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar has a massive fan following up north in his hometown, Noida. Having won Bigg Boss 10, the once upon a time commoner is now a celebrity with Bollywood dreams, which is by all means a huge feat for the Indiawale.

Manveer returned to his home town earlier today and was greeted with garlands a grand welcome by his friends, family and fans. His fans crowded around the airport exit as the desi boy returned from Mumbai.

