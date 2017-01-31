“Nothing Hurts Me” – Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Rakesh Roshan’s Allegations

Divya Rao Jan . 31 . 2017
Raees vs Kaabil

The Raees Vs Kaabil clash will probably go down in history as one of the biggest clashes Bollywood has seen. Both teams went all out to promote the film in unique ways and from the looks of it, it has paid off. Despite the films doing well, Rakesh Roshan has come out and cried foul. He has accused Team Raees and the distributors of breaking their promise. Reportedly, the screens were meant to be divided equally between the two but eventually 60% of the screens were given to Shah Rukh Khan, while Hrithik‘s Kaabil got the remaining 40%. This upset senior Roshan and he didn’t hesitate to call out distributors!

SRK has finally spoken on the matter with DNA and here’s what he said.

No, nothing hurts me. I know what I do, I know what feelings I have. And the main feeling that I have is I do things above board and honestly. I don’t need to say it to anyone or prove it, specially on a public platform. I don’t need to be justifying anything. I have been here long enough. I respect everybody and more than that, I respect my honesty and my earnestness in the way I do business so I am not going to react to XYZ or anyone saying anything about me. You can say, ask, complain or talk.

He still loves Hrithik and wishes the team well.

Personally, I have huge amount of respect for Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik. I love them and I wish them the best. I think their film is doing good enough, they should be happy.

It’s about time they buried the hatchet, don’t you think?

7
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Kaabil Raees Rakesh Roshan Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Jan . 30 . 2017This Video Of AbRam Talking To Papa Shah Rukh Khan Is The CUTEST!
Jan . 27 . 2017You Cannot Miss Shah Rukh Khan & Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Love For Each Other
Jan . 27 . 2017Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Upset While Shooting For Raees
Jan . 27 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar’s Twitter Chat Is Just #BFFGoals
Jan . 25 . 2017Review: Raees Is A “Classy” Version Of A “Massy” Movie
Raees
Jan . 29 . 2017The ‘Raees’ Team Is Throwing A Success Party – With A Twist
Jan . 27 . 2017Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Upset While Shooting For Raees
Jan . 25 . 2017Review: Raees Is A “Classy” Version Of A “Massy” Movie
Jan . 25 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan Responded To Hrithik Roshan’s Tweet About The Raees-Kaabil Clash
Jan . 25 . 2017The Makers Of Kaabil Are Accusing Team Raees Of Foul Play
Rakesh Roshan
Sep . 26 . 2016“If Hrithik Does Choose To Come Out With The Truth, It Will Shock Everyone” – Rakesh Roshan
Mar . 18 . 2016The One Celebrity Who Encouraged Hrithik Roshan To Send Kangana Ranaut A Legal Notice
Jun . 16 . 201411 Bold & Bald Celebrities That Have Made a Statement!
Jun . 12 . 2014Good Morning Bollywood. Of Film Collaborations And Clashes.
Jun . 3 . 2014Is Hrithik & Rakesh Roshan’s Next Krrish 4? We Think Not!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web