Paul Smith’s Spring Summer ’17 Collection Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Paul Smith Spring/Summer ’17

What an intense and crazy week of international news it’s been! While tolerance seems to be on the decline on the worldwide stage, Paul Smith‘s latest campaign is a bright and colourful light at the end of this long, dark tunnel. Drawing inspiration from Paul’s personal experiences of West London in the ’60’s, this bright and chirpy Spring Summer ’17 collection is a breath of fresh air. We’re talking about modern sportswear shapes and sharp tailored suits – in prints and warm colours of teal blue, rust orange, pale pink and raasta green. For men, 1960’s tailoring references are brought up to date with bold colours, lightweight construction and highly breathable Italian wool fabrics. For women, floral prints and embroidery feature throughout the collection, while tailored trousers with sports stripes down the leg add a killer detail.

Describing the upbeat and optimistic tone of the collection, Paul explains:

My way is always very positive, and in a world that’s seeing so much trauma and uncertainty at the moment, it’s important to bring a ray of sunshine however you can. The collection is very reflective of my attitude to life.

Under the creative direction of Jonathan Schofield, their funky SS’17 ad video captures the spirit of a Notting Hill Carnival after party and is an energetic celebration of positivity and the city of London. It features a diverse cast of characters of different styles, race, age, and spankin’ dance grooves and moves (which we’re most definitely stealing)!

It puts a smile on our face and gives us a much needed, fresh dose of fashion inspo. Did it have the same effect on you too? Tell us in your comments!