Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Starlet Is Miffed With Her PR Managers

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has had three releases in the recent times – Baaghi, Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu. While Baaghi did fabulously well at the box office, Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu tanked… Unfortunately for Shraddha, she went unnoticed in both films, and this has reportedly gotten her a little miffed with her PR managers.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress now wants to search for a new PR agency to look after her work, while dad Shakti Kapoor will look into all her professional endeavours, to make sure his daughter makes the right choices.

Kapoor will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the adaptation of Chetan Bhagat‘s Half Girlfriend. Hopefully this film will get her out of this rut… Those who’ve seen snippets of the film only have positive things to say about the film, so that’s a good start for her!