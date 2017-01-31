Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Is Addicted To This Designer Wear

Such simple elegance ❤ #saraalikhan A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:07am PST

While Sridevi and her daughters were seen obsessing over Manish Malhotra‘s creations at the recent #KeshveeWedding, Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter was only spotted in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla throughout. Well, we know that Sara Ali Khan is out there to make her Bollywood debut soon and she’s making sure she’s in the limelight for the right reasons. Both days she opted for a lehenga by this designer duo. The first one was a deep multi-coloured lehenga with gota work throughout. With stark kohl eyes, she accessorised her look with colourful bangles that matched her outfit and chandbalis.

This stunning dress by @abujanisandeepkhosla to match an even more stunning Sara 💖 #saraalikhan #keshvee A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Her second lehenga by AJSK was an absolute favourite. Her beautiful pastel ensemble embellished with almond shaped sequins made quite a statement. With her hair left loose, she finished her look with a silver clutch and diamond earrings.

I just love this picture so much ❤💖 #princessvibes #saraalikhan #sridevi #sridevibkapoor #keshvee A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

We think she looked absolutely lovely in these stunning designer creations. Comment below if you agree with us.