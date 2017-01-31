“Shraddha Has Got A Rich Father, So She Can Take It Easy.” – Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor with her dad Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is currently in a happy space as she’s received a lot of appreciation for her work in OK Jaanu. And her father Shakti Kapoor couldn’t be more proud. While talking to DNA, the veteran actor shared:

Her career is very happening and she has been approached for some amazing films, but she takes her own time to sign them. There is no hurry, and she’s not a risk-taker. Unlike me, Shraddha has got a rich father (laughs), so she can take it easy.

Haha. True that!