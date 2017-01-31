“There’s No Negativity” – Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Her Infamous Equation With Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor | Source: Twitter |

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have been friends for a long, long time now. The two are often spotted at brunches and parties with their girl gang, pose for adorbs photos together, and never shy away from praising each other in public. The two also appeared on my favourite show ever Koffee With Karan, and were an absolute riot! Kareena even went to record to say that she’d love for Sonam to be her bhabhi. Okay then.

Ahead of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam spoke to Filmfare about her equation with Bebo.

Our families have been friends for three generations now. That’s reason enough for us to be as close. I am so glad that we bond so famously well. Her dadi and my dadi are best friends. Raj (Kapoor) sir and my grandfather used to work together. Our families have been very, very close and I don’t think that should ever change.

She also shared that they are very similar people.

The way Bebo and I think, there’s no negativity. The way we live our lives or even our perspective towards life in general, is very similar. We like to have fun and at the same time, bring in some integrity to our work or a film we are a part of. And above all, we are very straightforward.

As straightforward as it gets! We can’t wait to watch them bring the house down in Veere Di Wedding.