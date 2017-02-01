Anushka Sharma Is Our #WomanCrushWednesday In This Outfit

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 1 . 2017

Anushka in @cord.in @adidasoriginals #ootd @shraddhalakhani

A photo posted by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on

Anushka Sharma has to be our midweek crush for this cutesy outfit! Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai picks out this number from Cord and pairs it with a pair of Adidas Original sneaks. The bell sleeves are really doing the rounds this year and it looks good on everyone. That’s the way to style a bombshell in basic! Her beauty game goes well with the outfit with matching matte lips, deep kohl eyes and well done brows. Her hair is styled straight with a neat center-parting that complements the entire look. If she wasn’t our #WCW who else would?

Tell us what you think about the look in the comments below.

1
TAGS
adidas originals Allia Al Rufai Anushka Sharma celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Cord OOTD
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Cord
Nov . 25 . 2016The Coolest Accessories—For Men
Oct . 24 . 2016Malaika Arora’s Monochrome Outfit Is Way More Than Just A Fashion Must-Have!
Sep . 21 . 2016Airport Spotting: Alia Bhatt’s B&W Outfit Will Inspire You To Wear Basics
Sep . 15 . 2016Kriti Sanon’s Black Dress Is Basic But Beautiful Too
Sep . 1 . 2016Sonakshi Sinha’s Top Is Deceptively Cool – And We Want It Now!
Anushka Sharma
Jan . 24 . 2017How The Sari Took Over Our Instagram Feed This Weekend
Jan . 11 . 2017Photos: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Chilling Together In Mumbai
Jan . 10 . 2017Anushka Sharma Has A Lot To Say About Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech
Jan . 6 . 2017Anushka Sharma Shut Down A Hater With This Hilarious Tweet
Jan . 6 . 2017Photo: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Stepped Out Wearing Each Other’s Clothes
Allia Al Rufai
Jan . 24 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Her Long Legs In Her Latest Outfit
Nov . 15 . 2016Anushka Sharma Dazzles On The Lux Golden Rose Awards Red Carpet
Oct . 20 . 2016Anushka Sharma’s Outfit Is Quite The Festive Number!
Oct . 19 . 2016Anushka Sharma In This Sabyasachi Outfit Looks Gorgeous Beyond Words!
Sep . 21 . 2016Nargis Fakhri’s All Black #OOTD Is All Class!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web