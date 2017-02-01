Anushka Sharma Is Our #WomanCrushWednesday In This Outfit

Anushka in @cord.in @adidasoriginals #ootd @shraddhalakhani A photo posted by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Anushka Sharma has to be our midweek crush for this cutesy outfit! Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai picks out this number from Cord and pairs it with a pair of Adidas Original sneaks. The bell sleeves are really doing the rounds this year and it looks good on everyone. That’s the way to style a bombshell in basic! Her beauty game goes well with the outfit with matching matte lips, deep kohl eyes and well done brows. Her hair is styled straight with a neat center-parting that complements the entire look. If she wasn’t our #WCW who else would?

