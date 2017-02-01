Bani J Responds To Accusations About Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan

Bani J

Bani J was one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house and it came as a shock to many when she lost out to Noida boy, Manveer Gurjar. Often accused of being emotional, selfish and unfriendly, many viewers felt Bani was disrespectful towards Salman Khan too, when he tried to calm her down after Om Swami threw pee on her.

Speaking about the incident to Indian Express, she said:

I didn’t understand why did he (Salman) question me over removing mics for long. You can’t predict your reactions. I did what I felt like doing. I didn’t want to talk to anybody, I just wanted to speak to Bigg Boss so that he gave me perspective. It was such a horrible thing that happened with me. Salman sir, in his own way, was trying to downplay it by saying that it wasn’t a big deal. And I felt how come it is not a big deal? Because for me that was the worst thing that had happened to me on the show. That’s why I came across looking miffed. If so many people are saying, it must have looked wrong. But then Salman sir is in a place where he can tell me if I am wrong.

