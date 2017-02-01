Bigg Boss 10: This Is What Manu Punjabi Plans To Do With His New Found Fame

Divya Rao Feb . 1 . 2017
Manu Punjabi

Manu Punjabi has had quite the rollercoaster ride in the Bigg Boss house. He was termed as bitchy, bossy, sly etc., but that didn’t deter him from being himself nor playing the game. At the finale, he decided to walk away with a cash prize of Rs. 10 lacs, coming fourth on the show after Lopa, Bani and Manveer.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he told them what he plans on doing with his new found fame.

I would love to do something for my M3 gang. I would want it to remain immortal and hence would want to launch a product soon on the M3 name. I haven’t thought of anything in detail, but I am sure that we three are going to stay in touch and also make sure that the M3 name stays alive forever. Apart from this, I would also make sure to live up to my fans expectations in reality shows going further.

It’ll be interesting to see where he goes after this… and more so, where the M3 gang goes!

