Deepika Padukone & Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter Chat Will Make You Jealous!

Divya Rao Feb . 1 . 2017
Deepika Padukone, Ellen Degeneres

Deepika Padukone made her much awaited debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage two weeks ago. Promotions were in full swing and the duo toured India, while DP made appearances on talk shows in Hollywood. One that caught our eye was of course her stint on The Ellen Show, where DP was at her gracious best, making us all very proud.

Ellen celebrated her 59th birthday a couple of days ago and Padukone took to Twitter to wish this awesome lady a happy birthday.

Ellen replied to her a couple of days later.

Man, I want to be friends with Ellen. I want her to reply to my tweets! LOL. Happy Belated Birthday, Ellen. :)

