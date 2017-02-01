Here’s Why Sonam Kapoor Doesn’t Want To Talk About Her Relationships

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja

Apart from her stellar performance last year in Neerja, Sonam Kapoor‘s love life also bought her into the limelight. The actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with the head honcho of a popular clothing brand, and although she has never confirmed these speculations, her social media shenanigans tell a different story altogether. Recently, when a leading daily asked her to comment on the same, she said:

I don’t believe in discussing it. I have never spoken about my personal life, but I never hide it either. The people, who should know, already know. Who I am dating is not a big deal… I don’t want people to gossip about me.

Okay then!