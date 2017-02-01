Here Are All The Inside Photos From Shruti Hassan’s Fabulous Birthday Bash

Feb . 1 . 2017
Shruti Haasan

South Indian siren and Bollywood actress Shruti Hassan rang in her birthday last weekend in Chennai with some of her closest friends, which included actress Tamannah Bhatia and director Prabhudeva. Shruti is known to have a very tight knit friend circle, and it’s not surprising her best friends flew down from London to be with her on her special day. Daddy Kamal Hassan too joined in on the fun at this Chennai house.

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen in Behen Hogi Teri alongside Rajkumar Rao and Gautam Gulati.

Here are the photos.

Shruti Hassan, Kamal Hassan
Shruti Hassan with her friends
Shruti Hassan, Tamannah Bhatia

Looks like fun. Happy belated birthday, rockstar!

Shruti Hassan tamannah bhatia
