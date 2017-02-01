“It Would Be Stupid For Anyone To Move To The West Now” – Kangana Ranaut On Her Hollywood Plans

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is an inspiration to many women out there. She’s a terrific actor who does roles most actresses would shy away from, she speaks her mind and never minces words, and lives life at her own terms – which is what makes her such an interesting person. It’s very rare that you find someone who speaks with so much abandon and honesty, yet lives fiercely.

Most of her contemporaries are moving to Hollywood – Priyanka Chopra has established herself well, Deepika Padukone just made her debut, and Sonam Kapoor has been signed on by a talent agency there. So, it’s but obvious that the next person to come into focus would be Kangana. When Midday asked her about what her Hollywood plans are, here’s what she said.

It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.

She also spoke about how she won’t contribute to the economy of another country.

If an American film (The Jungle Book, 2016) is doing Rs. 100 crore business, and not all our films are able to, we may not find adequate screens for home-bred films 10 years down the line. I’m all for world cinema, but it needs to be a film that brings employment and money into our country. I don’t wish to offer myself on a platter to another industry.

Fair enough. She does make a point here; don’t you think? What are your thoughts?