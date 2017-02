Katrina Kaif rarely fails to not impress us with her style, both on and off screen. She was recently spotted at the airport looking comfy AF, and at the same time not compromising with style game at all. She paired a basic grey tank with blue trousers and completed the look with a blue longline shrug. We love!

