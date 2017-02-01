This Leading Actress Just Shared A Video Of Her Baby Taking His First Steps

Divya Rao Feb . 1 . 2017
TV actress Kanchi Kaul gave birth to her second baby boy Ivarr a couple of months ago. She often shares uber cute photos of her tiny tots on Instagram, making us fall in love with these cuties! Kanchi and hubby Shabbir Ahluwalia were in Maldives on a romantic holiday – you can see all the pictures here.

A baby taking his first steps is a very big deal for every mother, and obviously Kanchi was overjoyed when Ivarr took his. Here’s a video of this very happy mummy celebrating her baby’s first steps.

…..and HE WALKS !!! #wooohooo #almostone #priceless #ivarr ❤❤❤❤

A video posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

AWWWWW!

