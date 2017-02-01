Manveer Gurjar’s Mother Reacts To Rumours Of His Alleged Marriage

Manveer Gurjar

There have been a lot of speculations around Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar‘s marriage on the basis of a recent video that is doing the rounds on the internet. If reports office marriage are indeed true, it’s quite surprising as Manveer never mentioned on the show that he is married, not even to his close friend, Monalisa.

While he has not given an official statement about the reports doing the rounds, his mother has clarified that the rumours are baseless and her son is unmarried. She told BL:

Mere bete ki shaadi nahi hui hai. Jo news mein aur media mein aa raha hai woh galat hai Aisa koi bhi, kuch bhi bolega aap bharosa karoge? Uski shaadi hogi badi dhoom dhaam se.

It roughly translates to:

My son is not yet married. The media reports are fake. Will you believe in anything that anybody says? He will get married with great fanfare.

Okay then. As they say, mum’s the word!