Manveer Gurjar’s Mother Reacts To Rumours Of His Alleged Marriage

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 1 . 2017
Manveer Gurjar

There have been a lot of speculations around Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar‘s marriage on the basis of a recent video that is doing the rounds on the internet. If reports office marriage are indeed true, it’s quite surprising as Manveer never mentioned on the show that he is married, not even to his close friend, Monalisa.

While he has not given an official statement about the reports doing the rounds, his mother has clarified that the rumours are baseless and her son is unmarried. She told BL:

Mere bete ki shaadi nahi hui hai. Jo news mein aur media mein aa raha hai woh galat hai  Aisa koi bhi, kuch bhi bolega aap bharosa karoge? Uski shaadi hogi badi dhoom dhaam se.

It roughly translates to:

My son is not yet married. The media reports are fake. Will you believe in anything that anybody says? He will get married with great fanfare.

Okay then. As they say, mum’s the word!

9
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 1 . 2017Monalisa Reacts To Reports Of Manveer Gurjar Being Already Married
Feb . 1 . 2017Bani J Responds To Accusations About Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan
Feb . 1 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Is What Manu Punjabi Plans To Do With His New Found Fame
Jan . 31 . 2017Is This Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar’s Real Wedding Video?
Jan . 31 . 2017Manveer Gurjar Received A Grand Welcome As He Returned To His Home Town
Manveer Gurjar
Jan . 31 . 2017Manveer Gurjar Received A Grand Welcome As He Returned To His Home Town
Jan . 31 . 2017Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Reveals His Bollywood Plans
Jan . 31 . 2017“We Don’t Want Someone Like Nitibha” – Manveer Gurjar’s Bhabi On The Kind Of Wife They Want For Him
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: 5 Things Manveer Gurjar Told Us Moments After Leaving The House
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web